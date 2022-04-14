Amazon CEO says not close to adding crypto for payments

Apr. 14, 2022 9:03 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), BTC-USDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Front view Amazon Prime cardboard box delivery yellow background

AdrianHancu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said the Internet retailer is "probably not close" to adding crypto as a payment mechanism.
  • It's possible that Amazon could sell non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, "down the road," the Amazon CEO said in an interview on CNBC.
  • "I expect that NFTs will continue to grow very significantly," Jassy said. "I do believe over time you'll see crypto become bigger."
  • Recall July, Amazon (AMZN) is said to be looking to accept bitcoin (BTC-USD) payments by the end of the year and it is exploring its own token for next year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.