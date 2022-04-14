Amazon CEO says not close to adding crypto for payments
Apr. 14, 2022 9:03 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), BTC-USDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said the Internet retailer is "probably not close" to adding crypto as a payment mechanism.
- It's possible that Amazon could sell non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, "down the road," the Amazon CEO said in an interview on CNBC.
- "I expect that NFTs will continue to grow very significantly," Jassy said. "I do believe over time you'll see crypto become bigger."
- Recall July, Amazon (AMZN) is said to be looking to accept bitcoin (BTC-USD) payments by the end of the year and it is exploring its own token for next year.