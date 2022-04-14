Moderna's COVID vaccine gets approval in UK for use in kids 6 to 11 years of age
- The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for use in children 6 years to 11 years of age in Britain.
- MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said, "The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group."
- MHRA said the approval takes into account the extension to use in children aged 6 to 11 years already approved by the European Medicines Agency on March 2, as the original Britain license for Spikevax in adults was approved by relying on the EU decision.
- Spikevax is authorized in children aged 6 to 11 in Northern Ireland under the update by EMA.
- "It is for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise in due course on whether 6 to 11s should be offered vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna as part of the deployment programme," added Raine.
- Earlier in the day (April 14), the MHRA approved Valneva's (VALN) COVID-19 vaccine for use in people aged 18 to 50 years.