  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) board is said set to meet at 10am to discuss Elon Musk's $54.20/share offer for the social media platform, according to CNBC's David Faber. Twitter shares gained 6.2%.
  • Faber said it wasn't clear if the Twitter (TWTR) board meeting was set for eastern or pacific time.
  • Tesla (TSLA) founder Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $54.20 per share in cash, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The deal would value the company at about $43B and is what Musk says is his "best and final offer
