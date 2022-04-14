Twitter board said set to meet at 10am to discuss Elon Musk bid (update)
Apr. 14, 2022 10:08 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TSLABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor53 Comments
Update 10:09am: Updates CNBC reporting on timing of meeting.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) board is said set to meet at 10am to discuss Elon Musk's $54.20/share offer for the social media platform, according to CNBC's David Faber. Twitter shares gained 6.2%.
- Faber said it wasn't clear if the Twitter (TWTR) board meeting was set for eastern or pacific time.
- Tesla (TSLA) founder Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $54.20 per share in cash, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The deal would value the company at about $43B and is what Musk says is his "best and final offer
- Earlier, Elon Musk's move to buyTwitter likely to end in 'soap opera ending': Wedbush.