PayPal price target cut 12% at Truist on market share concerns
Apr. 14, 2022 9:12 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)RPAY, FOUR, MQ, LSPD, AFRM, SQ, V, MABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey cut his price target for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) to $115 from $130 as he thinks the fintech payment company is losing market share from new "buy buttons."
- "We think it (PYPL) is approaching share saturation and facing increased competition," Jeffrey said in a note dated Thursday. He keeps a Hold recommendation on the stock.
- Instead, he encourages investors to overweight traditional networks Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), both of which he rates Buy. "We believe Mastercard and Visa are central to the global ePayments ecosystem, and concerns about digital disruption are overstated," he wrote.
- PayPal (PYPL) stock slips 0.6% in Thursday premarket, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are both roughly flat.
- Jeffrey is also bullish on Square (SQ), Affirm (AFRM), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD), Marqeta (MQ), Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and Repay Holdings (RPAY).
- Previously (April 13), PayPal (PYPL) CFO exit sees mixed reaction from analysts