State Street Q1 results helped by net interest income amid rising yields

Apr. 14, 2022 9:16 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

State Street sign is seen on the building of State Street Financial Centre in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • State Street (NYSE:STT) first-quarter results on Thursday came in better than expected as rising interest rates helped boost net interest income.
  • STT shares are edging higher by 1.4% in premarket trading.
  • Q1 net interest income of $509M climbed from $484M in Q4 2021 and $467M in Q1 2021.
  • Fee revenue was $2.57B in Q1, up from $2.51B in Q4 2021 and $2.48B in Q1 a year ago, reflecting growth in management fees, front office software and data, as well as foreign exchange trading services.
  • FX trading services revenue of $359M jumped from $300M in Q4 2021 and $346M in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 EPS of $1.57 topped the $1.48 consensus compared with $1.78 in Q4 2021 and $1.37 in Q1 2021.
  • Return on average common equity of 9.5% vs. 10.3% in Q4 2021 and 8.4% in Q1 of last year.
  • Expenses were $2.32B compared with $2.33B in Q4 2021.
  • Earlier, revenue of $3.08B beat the $3.03B estimate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.