State Street Q1 results helped by net interest income amid rising yields
Apr. 14, 2022 9:16 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) first-quarter results on Thursday came in better than expected as rising interest rates helped boost net interest income.
- STT shares are edging higher by 1.4% in premarket trading.
- Q1 net interest income of $509M climbed from $484M in Q4 2021 and $467M in Q1 2021.
- Fee revenue was $2.57B in Q1, up from $2.51B in Q4 2021 and $2.48B in Q1 a year ago, reflecting growth in management fees, front office software and data, as well as foreign exchange trading services.
- FX trading services revenue of $359M jumped from $300M in Q4 2021 and $346M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 EPS of $1.57 topped the $1.48 consensus compared with $1.78 in Q4 2021 and $1.37 in Q1 2021.
- Return on average common equity of 9.5% vs. 10.3% in Q4 2021 and 8.4% in Q1 of last year.
- Expenses were $2.32B compared with $2.33B in Q4 2021.
- Earlier, revenue of $3.08B beat the $3.03B estimate.