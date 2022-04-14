Coherus BioSciences SCLC candidate toripalimab granted Orphan Drug status
Apr. 14, 2022 9:24 AM ETShanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (SHJBF), CHRSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Coherus BioSciences' (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences' (OTCPK:SHJBF) toripalimab for small cell lung cancer.
- The PD-1 inhibitor is currently in a phase 3 study examining it in combination with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for small cell lung cancer.
- The company previously submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for toripalimab for nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
- In March, toripalimab met its primary endpoint in a late-stage trial for non-small cell lung cancer.