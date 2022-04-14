Coherus BioSciences SCLC candidate toripalimab granted Orphan Drug status

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Coherus BioSciences' (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences' (OTCPK:SHJBF) toripalimab for small cell lung cancer.
  • The PD-1 inhibitor is currently in a phase 3 study examining it in combination with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for small cell lung cancer.
  • The company previously submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for toripalimab for nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
  • In March, toripalimab met its primary endpoint in a late-stage trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.