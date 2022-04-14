Oppenheimer cuts Twitter rating following Elon Musk's unsolicited buyout bid

Wall Street scrambled Thursday to assess their opinions of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) after Elon Musk made a surprise, unsolicited offer to acquire all the remaining shares of the social-media behemoth that he doesn't own for $43 billion.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein responded to Musk's bid by cutting his rating on Twitter (TWTR) to perform, or the equivalent of neutral, from outperform. Helfstein also suspended his $60-a-share price target on Twitter (TWTR). Musk's bid values Twitter (TWTR) at $54.20 a share.

Helfstein said that based on 2022 revenue estimates, he believes Twitter (TWTR) should trade at "a 20% to 30% discount" compared to Snap (SNAP), which would put the company's stock price in a range of $48 to $54 a share. Helfstein also noted that the Walt Disney Co. (DIS) almost bought Twitter (TWTR) in 2017, but ended up pulling the plug on the deal.

Musk shook up things for Twitter (TWTR) and its investors when he revealed his acquisition plan in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. No stranger to big statements, Musk said, "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it."

Twitter (TWTR) said in a statement that it "will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action" it should take.

Musk's buyout offer comes as the latest chapter in what has been a two-week saga involving the Tesla (TSLA) chief executive and Twitter. On April 4, Musk disclosed he had acquired more than 9% of Twitter's (TWTR) outstanding stock, which made him the company's single-largest shareholder, and he was offered a seat on Twitter's (TWTR) board of directors.

However, earlier this week, Twitter (TWTR) said Musk had chosen not to join the company's board, but was expected to have a strong say in Twitter's (TWTR) overall operations.

In addition to Helfstein's Twitter (TWTR) downgrade, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that Musk's unsolicited bid will likely result in "a soap opera ending" for the company.