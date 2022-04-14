Surface Oncology begins phase 2 trials of SRF388 in liver, lung cancers

  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) said it began two phase 2 studies of SRF388 in liver and lung cancers.
  • The company said a phase 2 trial is evaluating SRF388 in combination with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) atezolizumab and bevacizumab against placebo plus atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients who have not received prior treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
  • The study will enroll ~100 patients with treatment-naïve unresectable or metastatic HCC.
  • The other study is a phase 2 trial evaluating SRF388 as monotherapy in patients with previously-treated non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The trial will enroll up to 40 patients with NSCLC who have previously received treatment with one or more lines of therapy, including PD-1 blockade-based regimens or targeted therapies in disease cases with driver mutations.
