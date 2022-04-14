SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) said Thursday it agrees to acquire Sundance Energy for $354M and as much as $15M of contingent payments based on future commodity prices.

The company also said it agreed to buy certain assets from SandPoint Resources for $71M.

SilverBow (SBOW) said the Sundance acquisition adds net production of 11,100 boe/day (84% liquids, 65% oil), adding 39K net acres in Atascosa, La Salle, McMullen and Live Oak counties in Texas that are highly contiguous to the company's existing position.

Pro forma including Sundance and SandPoint, SilverBow (SBOW) projects FY 2022 net production of 300M-330M cfe/day, adjusted EBITDA of $490M-$530M, and free cash flow of $180M-$250M.

For Q4, SilverBow (SBOW) posted better than expected GAAP earnings of $7.12/share on revenues of $151M.