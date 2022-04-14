MariMed gets Maryland state approval to acquire cannabis company Kind Therapeutics

Apr. 14, 2022

  • MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) said the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission approved the transfer of 100% of the ownership of cannabis company Kind Therapeutics U.S.A. to MariMed.
  • In January, MariMed said it was acquiring Kind for $20M, which is to be paid via a combination of cash and promissory notes.
  • The company said the parties will now move forward to complete the closing of the transactions.
  • Kind operates under its cannabis cultivation and production licenses in its Hagerstown, Maryland manufacturing plant.
  • The company said Kind’s cannabis products, including MariMed brands, are distributed to ~100 medical dispensaries in the Maryland medical cannabis program.
