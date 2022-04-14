MariMed gets Maryland state approval to acquire cannabis company Kind Therapeutics
Apr. 14, 2022 9:46 AM ETMariMed Inc. (MRMD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) said the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission approved the transfer of 100% of the ownership of cannabis company Kind Therapeutics U.S.A. to MariMed.
- In January, MariMed said it was acquiring Kind for $20M, which is to be paid via a combination of cash and promissory notes.
- The company said the parties will now move forward to complete the closing of the transactions.
- Kind operates under its cannabis cultivation and production licenses in its Hagerstown, Maryland manufacturing plant.
- The company said Kind’s cannabis products, including MariMed brands, are distributed to ~100 medical dispensaries in the Maryland medical cannabis program.