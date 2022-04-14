Independent safety board recommends continuing Galectin's NAVIGATE trial without changes
Apr. 14, 2022 9:46 AM ETGalectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) on Thursday said an independent safety board recommended continuing the company's phase 2b/3 NAVIGATE study of its drug belapectin in patients with liver cirrhosis caused by non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) without any modifications.
- The data and safety monitoring board's (DSMB) objective was to review the emerging tolerance and safety profiles of belapectin in the trial.
- "The positive recommendation of the DSMB meeting is a very important milestone for Galectin Therapeutics and for patients affected by liver cirrhosis due to NASH. This recommendation confirms that belapectin appears safe and well tolerated to date," said Galectin's chief medical officer Pol Boudes.
- GALT stock +1.9% to $1.61 in morning trade.