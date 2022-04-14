Borqs revises Qualcomm licensing agreements to include 5G patent-related purchase

Apr. 14, 2022 9:54 AM ETBorqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) revised certain licensing agreements with Qualcomm, which includes the purchase of 5G patent licensing agreement.
  • The agreements enable Borqs to design and manufacture 5G products based on Qualcomm's latest technologies.
  • Grand View Research's new study shows that the global 5G services market size is expected to reach $1.67T by 2030, registering a CAGR of 52.0% from 2022 to 2030, considering the rapidly rising demand for ultra-reliable and low-latency data networks capable of providing enhanced mobile connectivity.
  • The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America regional market from 2022 to 2030.
