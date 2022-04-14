Residential REITs, American Homes & Invitation Home initiated at BMO Capital Markets
Apr. 14, 2022 9:49 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH), INVHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BMO Capital Markets initiates two Residential REITs - Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) with an Market Perform and Outperform rating respectively.
- At a recent Global Property Conference, Invitation Homes provided a track record of consistency and sector-leading growth wherein it also provides a peer comparison and Invitation Homes comes in first followed by American Homes in SS-NOI growth terms:
- AMH is initiated at PT, $46 (indicating a 10.8% upside from current levels) as the rating firm is bullish on demand driven by aging millennials that are increasingly being priced out of buying a home.
- In comparison to Invitation Homes (INVH) who has build up its land bank over the last few years, AMH has a differentiated strategy focused on on-balance sheet development.
- The rating firm sees - higher rates (30-year mortgage rates have reached peak high levels) and increased regulatory scrutiny - as risks to the company's performance.
- As with multi-family, rising home values and rents have received increased scrutiny; rent control, eviction restrictions, and now permitting/taxes are risk areas.
- INVH is initiated at a price target of $45 (indicating a 7.6% upside from current levels). in its latest update, the company provided the following 2022 guidance:
- The rating firm expects INVH to post leading same-store growth driven by a greater concentration in higher-growth markets (Sunbelt & West coast) and a more aggressive leasing strategy, but worry about increased regulatory scrutiny with limited visibility.
- In terms of regulatory risks, INVH has 21% of units in higher risk states.