Residential REITs, American Homes & Invitation Home initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Apr. 14, 2022 9:49 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH), INVHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Hand picked wooden block written with REIT stands for Real Estate Investment Trust

Abu Hanifah/iStock via Getty Images

  • BMO Capital Markets initiates two Residential REITs - Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) with an Market Perform and Outperform rating respectively.
  • At a recent Global Property Conference, Invitation Homes provided a track record of consistency and sector-leading growth wherein it also provides a peer comparison and Invitation Homes comes in first followed by American Homes in SS-NOI growth terms:
  • AMH is initiated at PT, $46 (indicating a 10.8% upside from current levels) as the rating firm is bullish on demand driven by aging millennials that are increasingly being priced out of buying a home.
  • In comparison to Invitation Homes (INVH) who has build up its land bank over the last few years, AMH has a differentiated strategy focused on on-balance sheet development.
  • The rating firm sees - higher rates (30-year mortgage rates have reached peak high levels) and increased regulatory scrutiny - as risks to the company's performance.
  • As with multi-family, rising home values and rents have received increased scrutiny; rent control, eviction restrictions, and now permitting/taxes are risk areas.
  • INVH is initiated at a price target of $45 (indicating a 7.6% upside from current levels). in its latest update, the company provided the following 2022 guidance:

  • The rating firm expects INVH to post leading same-store growth driven by a greater concentration in higher-growth markets (Sunbelt & West coast) and a more aggressive leasing strategy, but worry about increased regulatory scrutiny with limited visibility.

  • In terms of regulatory risks, INVH has 21% of units in higher risk states.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.