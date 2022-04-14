Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) on Thursday confirmed its exit from the Queensland Resources Council, saying the policy of the mining lobby group for the Australian state on expansion of coal mines did not align with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Investor advisory firm Australasian Center for Corporate Responsibility had filed in February a shareholder resolution to Rio Tinto (RIO) to suspend its membership with the Queensland council.

Rio (RIO) said at its annual general meeting last week that climate change is central to its new strategy, after shareholders sought clear targets to cut indirect emissions.

