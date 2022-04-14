Bank of America's energy team released a note Thursday indicating that "E&P performance stalled for now, advantage refiners" (XLE). Meanwhile, RBC commodity markets analyst Michael Tran wrote oil markets (USO) remain well supplied, while refined products are becoming scarce. The notes both point to challenged oil product export from Russia, China refinery run cuts and structurally reduced capacity in the US.

Bank of America's note was a bit more strategic in nature, as the bank sees a multi-year reset in refinery valuations, following messy Q1 results. In the US, refiners are set to benefit from competitive cost advantages versus Europe, while a reduction in domestic capacity of 1.3mb/d will ensure improved domestic supply / demand balances. The analyst likes Valero (NYSE:VLO), showing ~30% upside from current levels, but notes PBF (NYSE:PBF) is the "high beta" way to play a recovery theme.

RBC's note is more tactical. The analyst writes that Russian crude oil has continued to flow; however, around half of Russian exports come in the form of oil products. Europe has historically been a major importer of Russian and US oil products. With inventories dwindling and Russian supplies facing headwinds, RBC believes Europeans will need to bid diesel and jet fuel away from Latin American and US markets. A process that has already led to effective bidding wars, driving jet fuel and diesel margins to all-time highs.

The war in Ukraine has highlighted many weaknesses in global energy markets. From Riyadh to Wall Street and Washington, stakeholders have been vocal about the need for investment to grow upstream energy production. Though oil production is not growing as fast as stakeholders would like, few have highlighted the fact that refining capacity in the West has actually fallen. It's fallen significantly in the past two years. As the IEA, EIA and OPEC call for record oil demand in 2022, after the US and Europe shuttered record capacity in 2019-2021, perhaps refiners like Phillips (NYSE:PSX), Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are best positioned to benefit from rapidly evolving global energy markets.