Zhihu announces pricing of share offering by selling shareholders
Apr. 14, 2022 9:54 AM ETZhihu Inc. (ZH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) has priced the global offering of 26M Class A ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders.
- The offering comprises an international offering and a Hong Kong public offering; the final price for both has been set at HK$32.06/sale share.
- The price translates to US$2.06/ADS (based on the ratio of two NYSE-listed ADSs per one Class A ordinary share).
- Certain selling shareholders have granted an over-allotment option to the international underwriters, exercisable by the joint global coordinators on behalf of the international underwriters, until the 30th day after the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong public offering, to require these selling shareholders to sell up to 3.9M additional sale shares at the offering price.
- Assuming the over-allotment option is not exercised, gross proceeds is estimated to be HK$833.6M.
- All net proceeds from the global offering will go to the selling shareholders.