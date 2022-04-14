Kohl's ticks higher after retailer asks bidders to refine their offers
Apr. 14, 2022 10:01 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)FRGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) rose 0.5% after the retailer asked bidders to refine their offers and to secure financing.
- Kohl's (KSS) CEO Michelle Gass said in a recorded video for employees on Wednesday that Kohl's advisor Goldman has "now engaged with over 25 parties and we’ve now moved onto the next phase where we’ve asked selected bidders to further refine their offers and to secure financing," according to a regulatory filing.
- Gass warned though, "But let me be clear –– this does not necessarily mean we are selling the company, and no decisions have been made at this time," the CEO said in the video message.
- Kohl's (KSS) last month said it has received "multiple" preliminary indications of interest.
- The update comes after Reuters reported on Tuesday that Franchise Group (FRG), owner and operator of retail stores including The Vitamin Shoppe, is involved in a bidding war for the retailer with a $9 billion offer.
- Franchise Group has told Kohl's (KSS) it would be willing to pay as much as $69/share, Reuters said. Franchise Group is not the highest offer as Hudson's Bay has indicated it's willing to spend at least $70/share for Kohl's.
- Last month, the NY Post reported that Hudson's Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is likely the front-runner in the bidding war for Kohl's. The retailer is expected to make a decision at its May 11 annual meeting.