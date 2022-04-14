Consumer sentiment jumps unexpectedly in April
Apr. 14, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- April University of Michigan consumer sentiment: 65.7 vs. 59.0 expected and 59.4 prior.
- Expectations: 64.1 vs. 54.2 consensus and 54.3 in March.
- Current conditions: 68.1 vs. 68.0 consensus and 67.2 in the previous month.
- Inflation expectations: +5.4%, unchanged from prior month.
- "The April survey offers only tentative evidence of small gains in sentiment, which is still too close to recession lows to be reassuring," said Chief Economist Richard Curtin. "There are still significant sources of economic uncertainty that could easily reverse the April gains, including the impact on the domestic economy from Putin's war, and the potential impact of new covid variants," he added.
- Earlier, March retail sales came slightly lower than expected.