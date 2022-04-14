Blink Charging expands international footprint through strategic expansion
Apr. 14, 2022 10:02 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced further international expansion through a variety of hardware and software upgrades and newly signed distribution agreements.
- Blink and its subsidiaries currently have equipment deployed or provide EV charging services in 18 countries.
- The company plans to add another five countries to the Blink Network in the coming weeks.
- Also, the Blue Corner Network, Blink's wholly owned subsidiary's network, is offered in four other European countries.
- The addition of 210 EV chargers in Greece to the Blink Network will provide a more streamlined EV driver experience.
- Due to increased interest in EV charging infrastructure in some Latin American countries, a variety of reseller and distribution agreements have been signed for Blink expansion in Latin America in 9 additional countries.