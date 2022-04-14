Blink Charging expands international footprint through strategic expansion

Apr. 14, 2022 10:02 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Electric car plugged in to charger

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced further international expansion through a variety of hardware and software upgrades and newly signed distribution agreements.
  • Blink and its subsidiaries currently have equipment deployed or provide EV charging services in 18 countries.
  • The company plans to add another five countries to the Blink Network in the coming weeks.
  • Also, the Blue Corner Network, Blink's wholly owned subsidiary's network, is offered in four other European countries.
  • The addition of 210 EV chargers in Greece to the Blink Network will provide a more streamlined EV driver experience.
  • Due to increased interest in EV charging infrastructure in some Latin American countries, a variety of reseller and distribution agreements have been signed for Blink expansion in Latin America in 9 additional countries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.