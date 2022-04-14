Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -5.9%) fell on Thursday after attracting another downgrade from Wall Street.

Telsey Advisory Group lowered its rating to Underperform from Market Perform on a call tied mainly to rich valuation.

Analyst Cristina Fernandez: "We view the stock's valuation as too high for a company with weakening financial performance as it faces a more challenging US consumer backdrop and ongoing supply chain challenges in 2022. Both the 4Q21 result and 1Q22 quarter-to-date sales trend came in well below expectations, resulting in a significant downward revision to our 2022-2023 sales and earnings estimates and further eroding confidence in the turnaround. While the management team has made progress on rolling out private label brands and remodeling stores, there have been execution missteps around marketing and promotions."

Fernandez also thinks BBBY's legacy supply chain infrastructure limits the ability to move inventory around quickly and efficiently to limit the financial impact during a period of disruption. The retailer's performance gap in comparison to home furnishings peers was highlighted.

Telsey Advisory Group set a 12-month price target of $15 on BBBY, which works out to a EV/EBITDA multiple of 6X the new 2023 EBITDA estimate.

Shares of BBBY are down more than 15% over the last week.