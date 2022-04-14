Which ETF will benefit most if Elon Musk buys Twitter?

Elon Musk sent shockwaves across the market with his offer to purchase Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) outright for a total of around $43B. The five exchange traded funds with the heaviest weightings in the social media giant are best positioned in the ETF world to benefit if the purchase eventually takes place.

The five ETFs that hold the heaviest weightings in TWTR are the Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS), Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD), Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO), Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL), and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC).

PBS has largest concentration in TWTR at 5.91%. Next on the list are JFWD and EWCO, which have weightings of 5.16% and 4.79%, respectively. Meanwhile, SOCL has a 4.6% position and XLC has a 2.94% weighting in the tech giant.

While all five funds have seen limited price movements on the day, the longer-term repercussions could have a lasting effect if a deal were to go through.

In a regulatory filing, Musk disclosed that he had offered $54.20 per share in cash to purchase the social media platform. On the news, TWTR rose nearly 3% in Thursday's early trading, rising to $46.95 at about 10:30 a.m. ET.

If TWTR were to be purchased at Musk's price, the stock would need another rally of about 15% to reach that amount.

Year-to-date price action: TWTR +8.4%, JFWD -23.8%, EWCO -4.3%, SOCL -23.6%, and XLC -13.4%.

In making his bid, Musk stated: "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy."

He added: "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

Read more about the full filing.