Morgan Stanley has trimmed estimates and its price target on Netflix (NFLX -1.2%) some near-term risk to subscriber expectations, as well as some currency headwinds dragging on average revenue per user growth.

The valuation isn't "stretched," and "long-term we believe Netflix will deliver compelling revenue and margin growth," analyst Benjamin Swinburne says. Still, he reiterates an Equal Weight rating, saying the stock is unlikely to perform amid falling estimates for net subscriber adds.

Whether looking at consensus expectations for 2022 net adds (17 million) or Morgan Stanley's more conservative forecast (12-13 million), the takeaway is that Netflix will no longer grow at its pre-pandemic trajectory (about 25 million subs per year), and that's due to three drivers, Swinburne says.

One is a "flatter S-curve" in EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, which might grow more slowly than what came out of U.S./Canada, Latin America and Western Europe in 2016-2019. Those regions have lower pay-TV penetration and ARPUs and might place a greater value on local programming.

Plus, now Netflix faces competition in streaming from companies willing to be loss leaders. "Many legacy TV companies lamented the capital markets' willingness to finance Netflix's billions in cash burn as it scaled its business and contributed to cord-cutting. The roles are ironically now reversed as incumbent media companies (as well as several mega tech platforms) are willing to lose billions building their own streaming services."

Meanwhile, a move into games is a total addressable market expander, but the decision to opt out of live sports is a "TAM reducer."

The financial model is still attractive but the market may be expecting too much in terms of net adds, and waiting for Netflix to return to a 300-basis point margin expansion cadence (tough expectations unless rivals get more rational around spending or pricing - or if Netflix can cut costs without slowing growth any more).

Swinburne's trimmed his Q1 global paid net adds forecast to 2 million from 2.5 million, and has a (perhaps too conservative) 1 million add expectation for Q2.

He's trimmed 2022 EBIT by about 1-2% amid currency headwinds, and a price target cut to $425 from $450 (still implying 23% upside).

Wall Street analysts currently expect Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report a profit of $2.93 a share, on $7.95 billion in revenue, when it delivers its first-quarter results next week.