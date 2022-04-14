Putin makes plans to move energy east
Apr. 14, 2022 10:28 AM ETUSO, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor23 Comments
- During a televised government meeting Thursday, Russia's president said the country needs to build out pipeline infrastructure to diversify energy export markets.
- Russian oil exports are largely free to move by sea, with only ~1mb/d of production linked directly to European pipelines; however, natural gas exports are largely tied into European infrastructure.
- Preceding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country signed a 30yr natural gas deal with China; the deal requires additional pipeline capacity and payments are set to be settled in Euros.
- During Thursday's meeting, Putin also acknowledged the need to replace imports of equipment for oil and gas extraction, the first public acknowledgment that sanctions could begin to weigh on Russian energy production (USO) (XLE).