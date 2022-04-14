Rite Aid jumps 9% after FY 2023 outlook

Rite Aid Pharmacy

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Rite Aid (RAD +7.6%) shows Q4 revenue of $6.06M, beats consensus by $110M.
  • Bifurcating revenue: pharmacy services segment $1.7B (-9.4% Y/Y); pharmacy services segment $7.3B (-8.1% Y/Y)
  • Q4 net loss from continuing operations of $389.1M, or EPS loss of $7.18; adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $88.6M, or EPS loss $1.63.
  • FY adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $505.9M driven by strong retail pharmacy performance; generated $379M in operating cash flow and reduced net debt by $212M.
  • Leverage ratio improved Y/Y from 6.7 to 5.4 times
  • FY 2023 expectation: Total revenues are expected to be between $23.1B-23.5B (vs. consensus estimate of $23.44B); retail pharmacy segment revenue is expected to be between $17.7B-18B and pharmacy services segment revenue is expected to be between $5.4B-5.5B.

  • Net loss is expected to be between $167M-210M; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $460M-500M; retail pharmacy segment; Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $320M-350M and pharmacy services segment adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $140M-150M. Adjusted net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.53) and $(1.06).

  • Buy rating on the stock by contributor who comments: 'Rite Aid: A Deep Value Play Worth Considering' vs. Sell rating on the stock by contributor 'Rite Aid: Turnaround Not Enough To Outperform'

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.