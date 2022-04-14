Rite Aid jumps 9% after FY 2023 outlook
Apr. 14, 2022 10:28 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Rite Aid (RAD +7.6%) shows Q4 revenue of $6.06M, beats consensus by $110M.
- Bifurcating revenue: pharmacy services segment $1.7B (-9.4% Y/Y); pharmacy services segment $7.3B (-8.1% Y/Y)
- Q4 net loss from continuing operations of $389.1M, or EPS loss of $7.18; adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $88.6M, or EPS loss $1.63.
- FY adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $505.9M driven by strong retail pharmacy performance; generated $379M in operating cash flow and reduced net debt by $212M.
- Leverage ratio improved Y/Y from 6.7 to 5.4 times
- FY 2023 expectation: Total revenues are expected to be between $23.1B-23.5B (vs. consensus estimate of $23.44B); retail pharmacy segment revenue is expected to be between $17.7B-18B and pharmacy services segment revenue is expected to be between $5.4B-5.5B.
Net loss is expected to be between $167M-210M; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $460M-500M; retail pharmacy segment; Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $320M-350M and pharmacy services segment adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $140M-150M. Adjusted net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.53) and $(1.06).
Buy rating on the stock by contributor who comments: 'Rite Aid: A Deep Value Play Worth Considering' vs. Sell rating on the stock by contributor 'Rite Aid: Turnaround Not Enough To Outperform'