Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported preliminary Q1 gold production fell sharply but maintaining full-year production guidance of 460K-490K oz.

Eldorado (EGO) said Q1 production totaled 93,209 oz, down 16% Y/Y and down 24% Q/Q, citing reduced workforce hours due to COVID-related absenteeism that delayed the underground development of high-grade stopes, which led to lower than planned gold grades and tonnage.

At the Lamaque mine in Canada, Eldorado said (EGO) mine development progressed and the planned gold grade and tonnage were achieved in March, allowing it to keep the operation's full-year production in line with guidance.

The company also maintained full-year production guidance at the Kisladag mine in Turkey, as production will be weighted to the year's H2 after COVID-related absenteeism also caused lower than planned output, with operations also affected by severe weather and a government-mandated power outage.

