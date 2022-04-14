Illinois Tool Works is tagged as a sell idea at Deutsche Bank

Apr. 14, 2022 10:34 AM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments

Business arrow increase of success graph and growth stock market earnings financial on profit income background with diagram chart investment.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) traded slightly lower on Thursday after Deutsche Bank fired off a Catalyst Call Sell Idea on the industrial tools stock.

Analyst Nicole DeBlase: "ITW is undoubtedly a difficult stock to be negative on, and has been for some time now. However, we already thought the company's full year EPS guidance looked aggressive post-4Q earnings season, well before new macro headwinds emerged. To this point, the company has the highest exposure to auto production to within our coverage universe (>25% of sales), and is also likely facing incremental price/cost driven margin headwinds on the back of recent inflation in both resins and stainless steel - both important for ITW, more so than other companies we cover."

In addition, DeBlase and team noted that ITW continues to trade at a material 17% premium to its peer group, which is seen leaving little room for multiple expansion.

See all the valuation metrics on Illinois Tool Works.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.