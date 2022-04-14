Illinois Tool Works is tagged as a sell idea at Deutsche Bank

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) traded slightly lower on Thursday after Deutsche Bank fired off a Catalyst Call Sell Idea on the industrial tools stock.

Analyst Nicole DeBlase: "ITW is undoubtedly a difficult stock to be negative on, and has been for some time now. However, we already thought the company's full year EPS guidance looked aggressive post-4Q earnings season, well before new macro headwinds emerged. To this point, the company has the highest exposure to auto production to within our coverage universe (>25% of sales), and is also likely facing incremental price/cost driven margin headwinds on the back of recent inflation in both resins and stainless steel - both important for ITW, more so than other companies we cover."

In addition, DeBlase and team noted that ITW continues to trade at a material 17% premium to its peer group, which is seen leaving little room for multiple expansion.

