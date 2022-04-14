Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) slides nearly 2% in early trading Thursday after Q1 production fell, saying the decline was expected due to mine sequencing into more typical gold-grade zones at the Avino mine property in Mexico.

Avino (ASM) said Q1 silver equivalent production fell 15% Q/Q to nearly 458K oz, as silver output remained constant at 164,358 oz, copper production gained 8% Q/Q to 1.2M lbs, and gold output fell 66% to 801 oz; mill throughput increased by 7% to 111,138 metric tons.

"With the closing of the La Preciosa acquisition, we are excited to move forward with a goal of creating a district-scale operation which will provide significant benefits for all our stakeholders," President and CEO David Wolfin said.

