Starfleet Innotech to reduce current authorized shares by 50%, create new class of preferred shares
Apr. 14, 2022 11:27 AM ETStarfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Investment holding company Starfleet Innotech (OTCPK:SFIO) is reducing its current authorized share count by 50% from 5B to 2.5B and creating a new class of preferred shares.
- "We believe this reduction leaves enough shares in reserve for us to continue our capital raising efforts, while also minimizing dilution among our shareholders," CEO Jeths Lacson said.
- The Series B Preferred Shares, which will be used for future acquisitions as well as onboarding new officers and key partners, consist of 310M shares, largely converted from common shares held by the company's officers and key shareholders.
- The preferred shares will amount to 22% of the total 1.415B.
- The preferred shares will carry at least a 12-month moratorium on sales, further restrictions on sales and an opportunity for conversion to common shares beyond the moratorium, as well as a right of first refusal for the company to repurchase offered shares.
- ~1.105B outstanding shares are expected post the restructure.