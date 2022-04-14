Exelixis begins phase 1 trial of XL114 to treat non-hodgkin’s lymphoma

Apr. 14, 2022 11:03 AM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Cancer In The Blood

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) said it had started dose-escalation for phase 1 trial of its anti-cancer compound, XL114, to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), in patients who had received prior standard therapies.
  • The company said the objectives of the study will be to determine the recommended dose and/or the maximum tolerated dose of XL114.
  • The company licensed XL114 from Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited under the companies’ July 2019 collaboration, option and license agreement.
  • More than 80,000 people will be diagnosed with NHL in 2022, making it the seventh most common cancer in the U.S, according to the American Cancer Society.
  • (EXEL) up +0.5%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.