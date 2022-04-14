Exelixis begins phase 1 trial of XL114 to treat non-hodgkin’s lymphoma
Apr. 14, 2022 11:03 AM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) said it had started dose-escalation for phase 1 trial of its anti-cancer compound, XL114, to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), in patients who had received prior standard therapies.
- The company said the objectives of the study will be to determine the recommended dose and/or the maximum tolerated dose of XL114.
- The company licensed XL114 from Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited under the companies’ July 2019 collaboration, option and license agreement.
- More than 80,000 people will be diagnosed with NHL in 2022, making it the seventh most common cancer in the U.S, according to the American Cancer Society.
