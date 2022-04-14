U.S. consumer credit and debit card spending has climbed 11% Y/Y in March in a backdrop of a historically high inflation and recession risks, according to data from Bank of America.

Card spending was strengthening in the beginning of April as well, with a firm increase of 15% in the first eight days of April compared with the same period in 2021, according to BofA.

While inflation tends to hurt those with low disposable incomes the most, individual cardholders with less than $50K in annual income still spent 33.3% more in early April than in the same time period in 2019.

In spite of ongoing inflationary pressures, tighter monetary policy and prospects for slower economic growth, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey also jumped unexpectedly in April.

"While sentiment surveys show that consumers are inclined to cut back in response to higher prices, people don't always do what they say they are doing," said David Tinsley, senior economist for the Bank of America Institute. "Leveraging the breadth and depth of our comprehensive payments and spending data from 67 million consumer and small business clients, we are able to get a richer and deeper assessment of the consumer than small-scale surveys can ever achieve. Our data does not support all the gloom."

More clues on consumer spending will be revealed soon, with Capital One (COF), American Express (AXP), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Synchrony Financial (SYF), Discover Financial (DFS), Bread Financial (BFH), Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC) all expected to report March credit card metrics this week and next.

Earlier, March retail sales came in slightly lower than anticipated.