The legal drama at Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.1%) has taken a new turn and now includes claims that California Gov. Gavin Newsom interfered in the state's suit against the company.

A top civil rights attorney for the state, Janette Wipper, was fired on March 29 as she pursued the case as chief counsel for the Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Her lawyer says Wipper is considering filing a claim under state whistleblower protection law.

Meanwhile, an assistant chief counsel also involved in Activision's case, Melanie Proctor, resigned Wednesday in protest. An email from Proctor accused Newsom and his staff of interfering in the suit (Newsom's spokesperson says such claims are "categorically false").

"The Office of the Governor repeatedly demanded advance notice of litigation strategy and of next steps in the litigation,” Proctor wrote in the email, according to Bloomberg. “As we continued to win in state court, this interference increased, mimicking the interests of Activision’s counsel.”

The turbulence threatens the fate of the state's currently pending suit, filed last July and alleging violations of equal pay and fair employment laws amid a "sexist" culture ensuring women were paid less than men and faced constant sexual harassment.

Activision Blizzard stock fell precipitously from the time of the suit through the end of 2021 - down about 26% over that span (see a chart here) - ultimately leading to Microsoft's (MSFT -1.2%) $69 billion acquisition offer early in 2022.