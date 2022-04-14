Kremlin puts oil production reports behind the iron curtain
Apr. 14, 2022 11:07 AM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Thursday, Russia's Energy Ministry said it will limit access to Russia's oil and gas production statistics, saying they "could be used as an additional pressure on the Russian market."
- The news comes after reports earlier in the week pointed to accelerating production declines; according to Reuters sources, Russian oil production fell below 10mb/d this week, from over 11mb/d in March.
- Self sanctioning export impact estimates have been mixed, with the IEA and Energy Intelligence cutting prior estimates by 50%-100% in recent updates.
- However, earlier Thursday in a televised address, President Putin acknowledged the need to replace imports of equipment for oil and gas extraction, the first public acknowledgement that sanctions could begin to weigh on Russian energy production (USO) (XLE).