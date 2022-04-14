Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) sales in Greater China fell 18.8% Y/Y to 125K units in Q1, due to continued semiconductor shortages and pandemic.

Passenger vehicle sales exceeded 46,700 units, down 17.3% Y/Y.

Ford and JMC commercial vehicle sales down 27.1% Y/Y to 51,000 units, outperforming overall commercial vehicle segment.

Lincoln achieved record first quarter sales of more than 19,400 units, up 0.8% Y/Y.

“We are laser-focused on accelerating the delivery of our Ford+ growth plan based on a robust portfolio centered on Chinese customers,” said Anning Chen, president and CEO, Ford China. “This batch of new vehicles launched in the first quarter exemplifies our ‘Best of Ford, Best of China’ commitment for growth, as early orders indicate our new products deliver on the preferences of Chinese customers.”

The automaker also announced an event to kick off customer deliveries of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck in the U.S., beginning at 1:30 p.m. on April 26.

Shares grew more than 28% over a period of one year.

On April 11, Exane BNP Paribas has initiated coverage on Ford (F) with an outperform rating.

Also read: Tesla's (TSLA) China-made EV sales jumped 86% Y/Y to 65,814 units.