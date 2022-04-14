Canada approves AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail Evusheld for COVID-19 prevention
Apr. 14, 2022 11:12 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Canada on Thursday approved AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) antibody-based cocktail Evusheld for the prevention of COVID-19 in immune compromised adults and children.
- AZN's Evusheld is a combination of 2 long-acting monoclonal antibodies tixagevimab and cilgavimab.
- The drug has been approved for use in adults and children who are immune compromised and unlikely to mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination or for whom COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended, Health Canada said in a statement.
- AZN will be required to continue to provide information to Health Canada on the safety and efficacy of Evusheld, including protection against current and emerging variants of concern.
- COVID-19 cases have been increasing again in Canada, with the country reporting 41,698 new cases in the week to April 2, a 29% increase over the previous week.