Peloton Interactive rallies after raising subscription fee, cutting hardware prices

Apr. 14, 2022 11:17 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor25 Comments

Peloton store exterior view

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is raising the prices for its on-demand fitness subscription service for the first time ever, while also broadly dropping pricing on some exercise equipment. The announcement falls in line with the company's push to emphasize the digital side of the business.

"There's a cost to creating exceptional content and an engaging platform," stated the company in a blog post.

On the hardware side, the price of PTON's Bike will drop to $1,445 from $1,745. The cost includes a $250 shipping and set-up fee. The Bike+ price will drop to $1,995 from $2,495. The Tread machine price is moved to $2,695 from $2,845. The Tread cost includes a $350 shipping and set-up fee.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose 5.85% in Thursday morning trading after coming off a trading halt.

The development with Peloton Interactive (PTON) arrived with activist investors pushing for changes.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.