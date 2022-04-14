Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is raising the prices for its on-demand fitness subscription service for the first time ever, while also broadly dropping pricing on some exercise equipment. The announcement falls in line with the company's push to emphasize the digital side of the business.

"There's a cost to creating exceptional content and an engaging platform," stated the company in a blog post.

On the hardware side, the price of PTON's Bike will drop to $1,445 from $1,745. The cost includes a $250 shipping and set-up fee. The Bike+ price will drop to $1,995 from $2,495. The Tread machine price is moved to $2,695 from $2,845. The Tread cost includes a $350 shipping and set-up fee.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose 5.85% in Thursday morning trading after coming off a trading halt.

The development with Peloton Interactive (PTON) arrived with activist investors pushing for changes.