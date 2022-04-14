Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Thursday it has started early front-end engineering design studies to determine the potential for a carbon capture and storage hub in Australia's Gippsland basin, similar to its project in Houston, Texas.

The company said the South East Australia CCS hub initially would use existing infrastructure to store carbon dioxide in the depleted Bream field off the coast of Gippsland in the state of Victoria, and is in active discussions with local industries which may be interested in accessing the hub to cut emissions from their operations.

The project is designed to capture up to 2M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide, and could be operational by 2025 if technical and business feasibility is confirmed.

Exxon (XOM) also plans to develop a hydrogen production plant and a CCS project at its Baytown refinery in Texas.

