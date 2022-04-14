Cambium Networks slumps as Q1 rev outlook disappoints; brokerages cut rating, PT

Apr. 14, 2022 1:55 PM ETCambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Futuristic glowing blue wi-fi symbol on black dark background with blurred reflection. Signal app, connection sign, neon lights. Business colorful concept. Modern design. 3d rendering

Mikhail Konoplev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) have fallen ~18% to $16.67 on Thursday, a day after the wireless infrastructure provider reported preliminary Q1 GAAP revenues that fell short of its own expectations due to supply and distribution constraints.
  • CMBM now expects Q1 GAAP revenue of $61M-$63M vs its previous outlook of $77.5M-$81.5M.
  • The company said COVID-19 lockdowns in China in Shenzhen and Shanghai affected manufacturing and distribution, respectively. Separately, it also announced a new CFO.
  • Barrington analyst Christopher Howe downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform with no price target.
  • Several other brokerages cut their price target.
  • JMP Securities' Erik Suppiger slashes the price target to $45 from $60 to reflect the ongoing challenges posed by supply chain constraints.
  • Roth's Scott Searle cuts price target on stock to $45 from $47. However he noted that "demand is not the problem" as broadband connectivity "remains robust" and sales should recover over the remainder of the year.
  • Raymond James' Simon Leopold said "although the lower than expected revenue outlook is disappointing, the issue is largely timing related as the result of the lock-downs..."
