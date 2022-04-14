Bionano gets 2 US patents related to optical genome mapping technology
Apr. 14, 2022 11:42 AM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) said the the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued two new US Patents, No. 11,291,999 and No. 11,292,713 on April 5.
- The company said the ‘999 patent named, 'Photocleavage method and apparatus to clean fluidic devices,' claims a new apparatus and method for using a light source to minimize aggregation of biopolymers in or around a nanochannel.
- This technology is used by Bionano (BNGO) to enable multiple cycles of DNA loading, imaging, clearing and reloading, making it important to the performance of its nanochannel arrays, said the company in an April 14 press release.
- Bionano (BNGO) noted that the ‘713 patent, named 'Integrated analysis devices analysis techniques,' expands upon the company’s existing patent protection for its optical genome mapping (OGM) technology.
- The patent claims methods of identifying genomic sequences or structural genomic variants by linearizing target DNA molecules through a series of nanochannels within a nanochannel test and detecting of specific signals that correlate with a property of the target DNAs.
- “Bionano continues to innovate, adding proprietary capabilities to our OGM systems,” said Bionano (BNGO) President and CEO Erik Holmlin.