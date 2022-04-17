J.B. Hunt Transport Services Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 17, 2022
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+41.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBHT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.