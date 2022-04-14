Newly public Genius Group stock drops 50% following monster IPO

Apr. 14, 2022 11:47 AM ETGNSBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Newly public edtech Genius Group (GNS) stock dropped more than 50% Thursday just two days after scoring spectacular gains following its $22.6M initial public offering.

Shares of the Singapore-based educational services company opened at $19.57, hitting a high of $20.94 before sliding to a low of $9.30. The stock recently changed hands at $9.00, down 53%, at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET.

Genius shares soared more than 400% on Tuesday following their market debut. The company offered 3.3M shares priced at $6 per share, with underwriters granted an option to buy up to 491K additional shares at the public price. Shares opened at $15.11 and closed at $30.50.

The stock lost ground the following day, however, closing at $19.43, down 36% from the previous session.

For a more in-depth look at Genius Group, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “IPO Update: Genius Group Seeks $40 Million US IPO”.

