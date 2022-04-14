Blockchain developer Ava Labs valued at $5.25B with latest funding round: Bloomberg
Apr. 14, 2022 11:47 AM ETAvalanche (AVAX-USD)ETH-USD, SOL-USD, DOGE-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- New York-based Ava Labs, the main developer of the Avalanche (AVAX-USD) blockchain, is set to raise $350M in a new financing round, valuing the company at a $5.25B valuation, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Wednesday.
- This funding would make Ava Labs one of the highest valued startups in the digital asset space, Bloomberg highlighted.
- Started in Sept. 2018, Avalanche (AVAX-USD) directly competes with Proof-of-Stake-based blockchain cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Solana (SOL-USD), as it offers high speeds and low transaction fees for a variety of decentralized applications.
- Avalanche (AVAX-USD) has a market cap of $20.71B, making it the 10th largest digital token followed by Dogecoin (DOGE-USD). Meanwhile, AVAX is sliding 3.2% to $77.20 per coin in midday trading Thursday.
- In mid-Nov. 2021, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss' Gemini sought to raise $400M funding at a $7B valuation.