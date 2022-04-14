Blockchain developer Ava Labs valued at $5.25B with latest funding round: Bloomberg

Apr. 14, 2022 11:47 AM ETAvalanche (AVAX-USD)ETH-USD, SOL-USD, DOGE-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Blockchain financial technology to secure cryptocurrencies as bitcoin for online payments and money transaction. Fintech concept with encrypted ledger blocks chained. Person working on computer

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

  • New York-based Ava Labs, the main developer of the Avalanche (AVAX-USD) blockchain, is set to raise $350M in a new financing round, valuing the company at a $5.25B valuation, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Wednesday.
  • This funding would make Ava Labs one of the highest valued startups in the digital asset space, Bloomberg highlighted.
  • Started in Sept. 2018, Avalanche (AVAX-USD) directly competes with Proof-of-Stake-based blockchain cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Solana (SOL-USD), as it offers high speeds and low transaction fees for a variety of decentralized applications.
  • Avalanche (AVAX-USD) has a market cap of $20.71B, making it the 10th largest digital token followed by Dogecoin (DOGE-USD). Meanwhile, AVAX is sliding 3.2% to $77.20 per coin in midday trading Thursday.
  • In mid-Nov. 2021, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss' Gemini sought to raise $400M funding at a $7B valuation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.