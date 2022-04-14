Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.09B (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.

A comparison of BAC's YTD price return vs its peers:

BofA (NYSE:BAC) was recently upgraded by Baird to Neutral, noting the stock "should continue executing well, after posting generally solid Q421 results with some encouraging signs in loan growth and global wealth management, as well as a favorable expense outlook." Baird expects organic loan growth to prop up NII, although management expects some headwinds from fewer day count and lower PPP fee benefits.

Morgan Stanley also upgraded BofA (BAC) to Equal Weight given its higher quality loan portfolio and above average sensitivity to higher interest rates. In the wake of the Fed's fresh tightening cycle, "we expect 6 rate hikes in 2022 and 4 in 2023 will drive a Net Interest Income CAGR of 16% over the next 2 years," Morgan Stanley highlighted.

Banks are expected to see some improvement as interest rates started climbing in the quarter. Still, the Fed has only started its tightening cycle, so most of the benefits from a more hawkish Fed lie ahead. "We'll get a lot of leverage" from rising rates, said BofA (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan on CNBC less than three weeks into Q1.

Consumer banking is expected to help drive Q1 earnings. And so far, higher inflation hasn't tamped down spending. Early in Q1 BofA's Moynihan said consumers were continuing to spend. The bank's consumer clients made $294B in payments in February, following a record $335B of payments in January.

On the negative side, equity capital market activity slowed drastically in through mid-March and will weigh on BofA's results. The top five largest US banks, including BofA, have pulled in $645M from ECM fees so far in 2022, down from $5.3B in the same period of 2021, the Financial Times reported.

SA contributor Chuck Walston estimates consumer and business banking will help drive BofA's Q1 earnings while investment banking will lag badly relative to last year.