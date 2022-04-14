Bank of New York Mellon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 14, 2022 12:01 PM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-25.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.94B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.