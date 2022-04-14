Charles Schwab Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 14, 2022 12:02 PM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.82B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCHW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.