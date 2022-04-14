Protagonist down 22% after FDA plans to rescind Breakthrough Therapy designation for rusfertide

  • Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) have tumbled 22% on Thursday after the company disclosed in an securities filing after the closing bell Wednesday that the U.S. FDA intends to remove Breakthrough Therapy designation for rusfertide for polycythemia vera.
  • The agency indicated it was seeking to make the move based on observed malignancies in some patients in trials.
  • In an updated corporate presentation, Protagonist (PTGX) said that 168 patients had received rusfertide in all indications under development. Eight cancer cases were seen in seven participants, though this number includes pre-existing cases.
  • The company has submitted a meeting request to the FDA as well as a document arguing why Breakthrough Therapy status should be continued for rusfertide in polycythemia vera.
  • Separately, Protagonist (PTGX) said that it expects top-line data from a phase 2 clinical trial of PN-943 for ulcerative colitis in Q2.
