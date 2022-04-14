Viatris recalls insulin batch due to potential missing label

Apr. 14, 2022 12:19 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Injectable drugs

svengine/iStock via Getty Images

  • Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) has recalled a single batch of insulin glargine due to the possibility that some vials may be missing the label.
  • The batch was manufactured by Biocon and distributed by Viatris' (VTRS) Mylan division between Dec. 9, 2021 and March 4, 2022.
  • Viatris markets insulin glargine under the name Semglee as a biosimilar, but the company said the recall impacts unbranded vials.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Khen Elazar argues that Viatris (VTRS) is a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.