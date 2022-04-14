Viatris recalls insulin batch due to potential missing label
Apr. 14, 2022 12:19 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) has recalled a single batch of insulin glargine due to the possibility that some vials may be missing the label.
- The batch was manufactured by Biocon and distributed by Viatris' (VTRS) Mylan division between Dec. 9, 2021 and March 4, 2022.
- Viatris markets insulin glargine under the name Semglee as a biosimilar, but the company said the recall impacts unbranded vials.
