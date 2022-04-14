Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) was added to Deutsche Bank's Catalyst Call Buy Idea list on Thursday, with a $230 price target, as analyst Nicole DeBlase said the firm has liked Honeywell for some time, but believes the stock is "entering the sweet spot with respect to timing."

"We continue to believe the company should benefit from its late-cycle end market exposures including Aerospace, Oil & Gas and Non-Residential Construction," DeBlase wrote.

Although DeBlase expects only a $0.01/share earnings beat in Q1 coupled with conservative guidance for Q2, "this has been well telegraphed, and we view full-year guidance as achievable, particularly the low end, as it embeds little/no recovery in global supply chains, a unique input within the coverage universe [as] most companies have embedded improvement in H2."

Honeywell is "a dependable industrial with a long history of navigating challenging operating environments," Justin Purohit writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.