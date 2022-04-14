BlackRock, Mubadala to invest $526M in India-based Tata Power's renewable energy unit

Apr. 14, 2022 12:20 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment and India-based Tata Power entered into a binding agreement to invest in the latter's renewable energy subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy which is one of the largest renewable energy companies in India.
  • This newly created platform will consist of five distinct businesses which will house all renewable energy businesses of Tata Power.
  • The investment is seen at ~$525.8M through equity/compulsorily convertible instruments for a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables.
  • The final shareholding will range from 9.76% to 11.43% on final conversion.
  • The proposed investment is expected to fund Tata Power Renewables' aggressive growth plans wherein it targets to achieve a portfolio of 20+ GW (from 4.9 GW currently) of renewables assets and a market leading position in the rooftop and electric vehicle charging space across India.
  • The first round of capital infusion is expected to be completed by June 2022 and balance will be infused by end of CY22.
