BlackRock, Mubadala to invest $526M in India-based Tata Power's renewable energy unit
Apr. 14, 2022 12:20 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment and India-based Tata Power entered into a binding agreement to invest in the latter's renewable energy subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy which is one of the largest renewable energy companies in India.
- This newly created platform will consist of five distinct businesses which will house all renewable energy businesses of Tata Power.
- The investment is seen at ~$525.8M through equity/compulsorily convertible instruments for a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables.
- The final shareholding will range from 9.76% to 11.43% on final conversion.
- The proposed investment is expected to fund Tata Power Renewables' aggressive growth plans wherein it targets to achieve a portfolio of 20+ GW (from 4.9 GW currently) of renewables assets and a market leading position in the rooftop and electric vehicle charging space across India.
- The first round of capital infusion is expected to be completed by June 2022 and balance will be infused by end of CY22.