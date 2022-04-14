Oil pops as EU leaders draft plans for a Russian oil embargo

Apr. 14, 2022

  • The New York Times reported Thursday that the EU is drafting plans to ban Russian oil imports.
  • The news comes following a US import ban, but could be much more impactful to global energy prices (USO), as the EU imports ~1mb/d through difficult to re-route pipeline infrastructure.
  • According to the Times, the ban would be phased-in, allowing Germany and others time to arrange alternative suppliers.
  • The embargo is planned for negotiation among EU members following French elections later this month.
  • Energy investors (XLE) are sure to remain focused on the plans as they work their way through the European political process; thus far, sanctions and self-sanctioning measures have been difficult to quantify.
