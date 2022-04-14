Forge Global slides 10%, down 68% from post-SPAC high in late March

Apr. 14, 2022 12:55 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Forge Global (FRGE) stock fell 10% in midday trading Thursday, down 68% from its post-SPAC merger high of $47.50 in late March.

Shares of the private securities marketplace opened at $16.26, hitting a session high of $16.60 before sliding to a low of $15 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $15.09, down 10%, at approximately 12:25 p.m. ET.

Forge Global made its market debut on March 22 following a merger with SPAC Motive Capital, with shares rocketing 166% at one point to end the session 60% higher at $16.15. The stock had closed on March 21 at $10.11.

The stock reached a 52-week high on March 31 of $47.50 and has been trending downward since.

Motive Capital and Forge announced in September that they intended to merge through a deal that valued the proposed combined company at around $2B.

